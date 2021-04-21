DRUG RAID: Man charged after detectives seize cannabis plants

A 35-year-old Cunnamulla man will front court after detectives raided an address and allegedly located three cannabis hydroponic setups.

The Cunnamulla Investigation Branch executed the search warrant on April 11 and also allegedly found loose cannabis, drug utensils and a number of cannabis plants.

Cunnamulla home raided.

The local man was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in connection with the commission of a crime and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on May 4.

Detective Sergeant Dave Harper commented on the police efforts in Cunnamulla.

"Cunnamulla detectives in conjunction with Cunnamulla police will continue to target drug offenders in our community to disrupt and dismantle local drug networks," Detective Sergeant Harper said.

Anyone with drug information is urged to contact Cunnamulla police.

