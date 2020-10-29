Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Kingaroy man is due to face court after police allegedly found him in posession of cocaine. (Picture: File)
A Kingaroy man is due to face court after police allegedly found him in posession of cocaine. (Picture: File)
Crime

DRUG RAID: Police allegedly uncover cocaine at Kingaroy home

Tristan Evert
29th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 39-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

On October 28 at 8.55am police executed a search warrant at a Premier Drive residence.

Police allegedly found the man in possession of cocaine.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrate Court on December 14.

READ MORE: Kingaroy teen flees scene after causing three vehicle crash

NAMED: Six Burnett drivers who drove under the influence

‘DANGEROUS’: Teens ‘high end’ drug driving results in close call

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    How to cash in on your tax

    How to cash in on your tax
    • 29th Oct 2020 11:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEXT BIG THING: How you can help build the Big Peanut

        Premium Content NEXT BIG THING: How you can help build the Big Peanut

        News IF 333 people kick in $30 each, Kingaroy could finally claim its birthright and build a Big Peanut. It is a small contribution that would make a big difference.

        CRIME WRAP: Five to face court after multiple drug raids

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Five to face court after multiple drug raids

        Crime From break and enters to drug raids, this is everything Kingaroy police dealt with...

        Man hospitalised after crash into Burnett floodwaters

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after crash into Burnett floodwaters

        News A MAN was transported to hospital following a single-vehicle crash into floodwaters...

        Murgon Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Murgon Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court