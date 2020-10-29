DRUG RAID: Police allegedly uncover cocaine at Kingaroy home

A Kingaroy man is due to face court after police allegedly found him in posession of cocaine. (Picture: File)

A Kingaroy man is due to face court after police allegedly found him in posession of cocaine. (Picture: File)

A 39-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

On October 28 at 8.55am police executed a search warrant at a Premier Drive residence.

Police allegedly found the man in possession of cocaine.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrate Court on December 14.

READ MORE: Kingaroy teen flees scene after causing three vehicle crash

NAMED: Six Burnett drivers who drove under the influence

‘DANGEROUS’: Teens ‘high end’ drug driving results in close call