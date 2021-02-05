Drug raid uncovers ‘threatening’ messages sent to DV victim

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and possess utensils or pipes that had been used. Picture: Pixabay

Police uncovered "abusive" and "threatening" messages sent to a victim of domestic violence after raiding a home in Rockhampton in relation to dangerous drugs.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant in relation to dangerous drugs at an address in Rockhampton on December 4, 2020 and asked the victim to provide access to her mobile phone, which she revealed was the defendant's with her SIM card installed.

Ms King said police saw a series of Facebook messages between the defendant and victim which were of an "abusive" and "threatening" nature.

She said the messages started on December 3, which was about one week after the domestic violence order had been imposed.

She said the defendant used profanities and called the victim names, such as "dog" and "s---" and threatened to "unload on her".

She said there were also missed Facebook calls from the defendant, who said, "Oi s---, I'm coming to bash you c---".

She said that inside the home, police found a bong with a set of digital scales and clip seal bags on a table in a small room, which the victim denied having any knowledge of.

She said the defendant's fingerprints were found on the digital scales and he was arrested on January 5.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was introduced to drugs by his parents at 15 years old and was trying to stop using drugs, but it had become an addiction.

Ms Harris said her client and the victim were still in a relationship.

She said, in relation to the messages, her client and the victim had an argument and the threats were empty.

The defendant was ordered to six months' probation with a criminal conviction recorded for the possess utensils charge but not for the contravention of a domestic violence order charge.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.