DRUG RAIDS: Kingaroy police finding unusual psychedelics

Kingaroy police are noticing magic mushrooms becoming more common at drug raids. (Picture: File)

ADDING to the regions increasing ice problem, Kingaroy police are beginning to find two unusual drugs popping up at drug raids.

Both magic mushrooms and cocaine are on the rise in Kingaroy, with police finding the two illegal drugs at multiple raids.

Kingaroy police senior sergeant Dave Tierney said while they have been around forever, they are unusual to the area.

“Of late we have been noticing a bit of cocaine at drug raids and people are starting to grow the old magic mushrooms,” Snr Sgt Tierney said.

“Normally you associate cocaine with the high flyers so it’s a bit of a surprise to find that type of stuff around here.

“Apparently cocaine is cheaper then ice at the moment, which might be due to people selling a higher purity of ice.”

Cocaine is also becoming more common at raids across Kingaroy. (Picture: File)

Over the past two years drug statistics have risen dramatically as a result of increased police resources and some major drug operations across the region.



In 2019 South Burnett police executed Operation Quebec Oklahoma, which arrested 20 people over the trafficking of ice into the region.

Snr sgt Tierney said the operation had a significant impact on the prevalence of ice, however the use of the drug locally has continued to rise and as a result the number of drug drivers has also risen.

“Drugs are more prevalent now then ever in Kingaroy and getting a drug driver is like shooting a fish in a barrel,” Snr sgt Tierney said.

“It’s hard to know whether COVID has anything to do with the spike in drug offences of late or if the lack of support services available to people here has an impact.

“Right now is the highest number of people going through the courts in relation to drug offences I’ve dealt with since being here in Kingaroy.”

Snr sgt Tierney said police continue to rely on information from the public, no matter how minor it may be, as every little piece is another brick in the wall in putting together a drug operation.