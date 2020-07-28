DRUG RAIDS: Search warrants uncover hydroponic set up

Hydroponic set up allegedly found during a search. (Picture: Contributed)

Hydroponic set up allegedly found during a search. (Picture: Contributed)

SIX Kingaroy residents are set to face court after Kingaroy police executed several search warrants from July 20-27.

Monday, July 20, 1.55pm

A 28-year-old Crawford man is due to face court after he was charged for the possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police searched a Crawford Road residence, allegedly uncovering cannabis and a drug utensil.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31.

Tuesday, July 21, 7am

A 49-year old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with producing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

Police executed a search warrant at a Murray Parade address, allegedly finding a small hydroponic set up, containing three small cannabis plants.

Police also allegedly discovered drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Hydroponic set up allegedly found during a search. (Picture: Contributed)

Thursday July 23, 10am

A 23-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police executed a search warrant at a Rose Court address, allegedly finding the man in possession of cannabis and a drug utensil.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17.

Friday, July 24, 7.20am

A 23-year-old Kingaroy Woman and a 15-year-old boy were allegedly found in possession of cannabis, a drug utensil and a crossbow at an Avoca Street address.

The boy was dealt with according to the Youth Justice Act 1992.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

On Friday, July 24, 10am

A 25-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police searched a Haly Street address allegedly finding the man in possession of cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3.

On Friday, July 24, 1pm

A 33-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

Police searched a Reen Street address, allegedly finding cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17.