Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hydroponic set up allegedly found during a search. (Picture: Contributed)
Hydroponic set up allegedly found during a search. (Picture: Contributed)
Crime

DRUG RAIDS: Search warrants uncover hydroponic set up

Tristan Evert
28th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX Kingaroy residents are set to face court after Kingaroy police executed several search warrants from July 20-27.

Monday, July 20, 1.55pm

A 28-year-old Crawford man is due to face court after he was charged for the possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police searched a Crawford Road residence, allegedly uncovering cannabis and a drug utensil.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31.

Tuesday, July 21, 7am

A 49-year old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with producing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

Police executed a search warrant at a Murray Parade address, allegedly finding a small hydroponic set up, containing three small cannabis plants.

Police also allegedly discovered drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Hydroponic set up allegedly found during a search. (Picture: Contributed)
Hydroponic set up allegedly found during a search. (Picture: Contributed)

Thursday July 23, 10am

A 23-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police executed a search warrant at a Rose Court address, allegedly finding the man in possession of cannabis and a drug utensil.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17.

Friday, July 24, 7.20am

A 23-year-old Kingaroy Woman and a 15-year-old boy were allegedly found in possession of cannabis, a drug utensil and a crossbow at an Avoca Street address.

The boy was dealt with according to the Youth Justice Act 1992.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

On Friday, July 24, 10am

A 25-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Police searched a Haly Street address allegedly finding the man in possession of cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3.

On Friday, July 24, 1pm

A 33-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court, charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

Police searched a Reen Street address, allegedly finding cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17.

More Stories

kingaroy drug charges kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70+ PHOTOS: Saints secure top spot after gruelling win

        premium_icon 70+ PHOTOS: Saints secure top spot after gruelling win

        AFL The South Burnett Saints women's team are sitting at the top of the ladder after an impressive win.

        • 28th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        BIG LIST: 43 people facing Murgon court

        premium_icon BIG LIST: 43 people facing Murgon court

        Crime These are the people who will be facing Murgon Magistrates Court today.

        • 28th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        Fundraiser launched after fire destroys Nanango family home

        premium_icon Fundraiser launched after fire destroys Nanango family home

        News A NANANGO man and his two sons have been forced to sleep in their shed, after a...

        Pregnant mum faces court after breaking into golf club

        premium_icon Pregnant mum faces court after breaking into golf club

        Crime The woman, pregnant with twins, faced court on 15 charges including breaking into a...