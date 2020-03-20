Drug trafficking truckie took ice to ‘stay awake’ on road

A TRUCK driver who faced court for drug trafficking became addicted to ice after being told it would help with the "long hours" on the road, a court has been told.

Christopher James Beck, 32, sold wholesale and street level amounts of ice and marijuana over two months in 2018 in the Bundaberg area.

The former Roma truck driver faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs and assaulting a police officer.

The court was told Beck was introduced to amphetamine and ice by other truck drivers as a way to "stay awake" and cope with the "extraordinarily long hours".

In June 2018, police executed a search warrant at Beck's house and discovered 22g of pure methylamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

His phone data revealed he had been trafficking drugs to two main customers between March and June 2018.

The court was told that during the search, Beck tried to escape and in the ensuing scuffle, a police officer was struck on the face.

Justice David Boddice told Beck: "Your personal circumstances do not shower you in glory at all".

"You have a long and relevant past criminal history," he said.

The court was told Beck had once been convicted after police found he had sent 294 drug-related texts to people in the Roma area.

In 2015, he was jailed for punching a police officer and violently squeezing his genitals while trying to resist being arrested for drug possession.

Justice Boddice said his history had been "punctuated" with gaps in offending, showing that he was capable of avoiding drugs when things were going well in his life.

He weighed up Beck's history with the fact he had already spent 21 months in jail, pleaded guilty, co-operated with police and taken positive steps towards his rehabilitation.

Beck was sentenced to five years' jail with immediate release on a five-year suspended sentence.

"You plainly need a level of supervision," Justice Boddice said. - NewsRegional