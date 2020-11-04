Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

SEVEN years of court appearances have not been enough to deter a Gympie mother from using drugs.

Annette Elizabeth Buckley, 44, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week, where it was heard she had been before the courts every year since 2014 for drug-related offences.

This time, it was for possessing marijuana seeds and an electric grinder, which she had used to prepare marijuana the night before police searched her Curra property.

Police searched the house acting on a warrant on October 15, and in a handbag tucked away in the bottom drawer of her wardrobe they found a tin containing 15 marijuana seeds, which Buckley said she had forgotten about, after they were given to her years ago when she lived in Sydney.

Beneath her coffee table, they found an electric grinder which smelled like marijuana and had remnants of the drug in the blades.

Buckley told police she used it for herbs and tobacco, but when they said they could smell the marijuana she said she had smoked some the night before to treat nerve pain in her leg and back.

The court heard the woman had a "lengthy" history of drug use, and had been addicted to meth for two years before completing a program which helped her come off it, but had used marijuana that night as she had been given it.

Buckley's lawyer told the court her client was a carer for her son and husband, and had only been living in Curra since August 2019.

She said Buckley was currently undergoing tests for MS, and used the grinder primarily to prepare herbal cigarettes which she claimed helped with the pain.

Buckley pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana seeds and possessing an electric grinder reasonably suspected of being used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the woman had been before the court several times on drug offences since moving to Queensland.

"Every year since 2014, you've been before the court in this state," he said.

"You don't seem to be deterred by penalties the court has given you in recent times."

He fined her $400 and ordered her grinder be forfeited.