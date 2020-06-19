Drugs, $9k found in police interception site bust

Kevin John Dahlstrom pleaded guilty to three charges in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this week.

BUSTED with $9000 and a pound of marijuana, two men's nervous energy at a police interception site gave it away that they may have been driving for other purposes besides a road trip.

Kevin John Dahlstrom, 57, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to three charges including possess dangerous drugs and possess property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act.

Police prosecutor David Bradley told the court that on August 26 last year, police were conducting an operation on the Bruce Highway, Glasshouse Mountains, targeting drug and property offenders.

At 11.25pm, police observed Dahlstrom driving a four-wheel-drive with a passenger also in the vehicle, who they intercepted at the interception site. There was also a Holden utility with NSW plates on the trailer the vehicle was towing.

After conducting a roadside breath test on Dahlstrom, police observed that him and the passenger appeared somewhat nervous. As a result of conducting intelligence checks, they decided to intercept Dahlstrom again at a service station in Forest Glen.

When questioned about his travel plans, Dahlstrom stated he had been on the road since 3pm and was heading to Gympie.

Police observed both Dahlstrom and the passenger appeared nervous, trying to hurry up the intercept so they could leave.

Upon searching Dahlstrom and his passenger, they found $9000 in cash in Dahlstrom's coat pocket which he stated was going to be used to purchase a tractor.

In the utility on the car trailer, they located a large amount of green leafy material behind the driver's seat, sealed in a plastic bag. It weighed 456g. When questioned who owned the marijuana, Dahlstrom stated it belonged to his passenger.

The court heard Dahlstrom had been jailed for 10 years for a robbery offence and eight years for supplying drugs.

Snr Sgt Bradley said a head sentence of six months would be appropriate, considering Dahlstrom's history.

"It's a solid amount of drugs," he said.

"His contact with drugs has never really stopped. He's 57, no spring chicken, and he's embedded in a lifestyle that's not going to change."

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin was not impressed about Dahlstrom's history which spanned over 40 years and said he needed to take it into account that it appeared the cannabis and money located were to be used for commercial purposes.

Dahlstrom was given a head jail sentence of four months, which was wholly suspended for four years. Convictions were recorded.

"There is a long operation period because you are a recidivist offender with violence and drugs who keeps coming back over the decades," Mr McLaughlin said.