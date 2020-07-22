Drugs, knives: What police search warrants found last week

Police allegedly located 1.2kg of cannabis, amphetamine, drug utensils, and a knife in search warrants throughout Kingaroy last week. File Photo.

CANNABIS, cash, amphetamine, drug utensils, and a knife - these are just some of the items found by police during raids in Kingaroy.

Nine face court with drug related offences in an exhausting week of search warrants for police.

A Kingaroy man will stand before the court next week after police allegedly located a large amount of cannabis and a quantity of cash at his property.

At 1.40pm on July 16, officers executed a search warrant at the 21-year-old’s property, where they allegedly found 1.2kg of cannabis in total.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 for possessing a dangerous drug and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of a Drug Misuse Act offence.

A 35-year-old Murgon man and a 28-year-old Kingaroy women have been charged after police executed a search warrant at Kingaroy property on the morning of July 17. During the search, officers allegedly located a small quantity of amphetamine and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3 for possessing drug utensils and property used in a drug offence.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3 for possessing a dangerous drug.

A 41-year-old man faces court after police allegedly located a knife, a small quantity of cannabis, and drug utensils in his vehicle on July 17.

Charges were made after police intercepted the vehicle on Albert Street at 1.40pm.

The man will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 18 for possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensil and possession of a knife in a public place without a lawful excuse.

An Kingaroy man faces charges for possessing drug utensils after police executed a search warrant at his property on July 15.

Officers will allege they found cannabis and drug utensils.

A 25-year-old Kingaroy man and a 22-year-old Kingaroy man were dealt with by way of drug diversion.

The 18-year-old man will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31.

Officers charged a Kingaroy woman after she was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis on July 16.

The 56-year-old will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug.

A Thabeban man was charged after police attended a Burnett Street property, following reports of a man trespassing at the address on July 19.

Police allegedly located a 30-year-old Thabeban man at the address who was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17 for possessing a dangerous drug.