Detectives from the Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force arrested a Hells Angels member on Friday. Picture: NTPFES
Crime

Drugs, weapon charges for Hells Angel bikie arrested in city

by NATASHA EMECK
16th May 2020 8:10 PM
A HELLS Angels bikie gang member has been arrested in Darwin after police allegedly uncovered a large stash of drugs and weapons in his home.

Police allege the 57-year-old man tested positive for drugs when he was stopped during a traffic apprehension on Friday.

He was also found to have a warrant of apprehension for failing to attend court for previous drug driving and drug possession charges.

Following his arrest, Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force detectives executed a search warrant at his home.

Police allegedly located a trafficable quantity of drugs, $11,000 in cash, two flick knives, a taser, a large quantity of ammunition, a quantity of gun powder and various firearm parts.

"This arrest highlights the commitment of the NT Police in continuing to protect the community by enforcing breaches of the law committed by members of Outlaw Motor Cycle Gangs," Detective Sergeant Ken Bradshaw said.

The 57-year-old has been charged with drug, firearms and weapons offences.

He was bailed to appear in Darwin Local Court on Monday, May 18.

Originally published as Drugs, weapon charges for Hells Angel bikie arrested in Darwin

bikies drug offences hells angels weapons offences

