Drunk Burnett pig hunter falls asleep at wheel, crashes

Blake Jackson was charged after drinking several beers and crashing his car. (Picture: Social Media)

A MUNDUBBERA man was lucky to walk away with his life after he drunk drove, causing a serious car accident following a pig hunting session.

Blake Jeremy Jackson pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit but under the middle limit while holding a provisional license.

On 22 May 2020, police were called to a single vehicle crash on Mundubbera Durong Road.

Police observed the vehicle to have the airbags deployed and extensive damage to the whole vehicle except the passenger side doors.

When police spoke with Jackson, he admitted to having a number of beers before attempting to drive home from a pig hunting session.

He said he fell asleep and woke to the crash.

Jackson walked away uninjured, however a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.095.

Jackson’s defence lawyer Travis George said he is a local who is putting back into the local community.

“My friend is a 4th year apprentice who’s employer said he won’t be able to sign him off until he gets his licence back,” Mr George said.

“He has written off his car, which he borrowed $55,000 through Toyota finance and insurance will not pay for any of that.

“He now has no car and $55,000 of debt, which he has to pay off on an apprentice wage.”



Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he took into account the guilty plea at the first opportunity.

“The reading is concerning, concerning enough you had an accident,” Magistrate Fowler said.

“I note you are an apprentice builder who needs his licence and you are going to lose it for a period of time.”

Jackson was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for four months.

Convictions were recorded.