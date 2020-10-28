Drunk dad punches daughter in face during dinner brawl

A MAN, who has been jailed before for assault, has walked away from court after he punched his daughter in the face.

David Bruce Schurte, 66, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday.

The Upper Duroby man pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm after an argument began over cooking dinner about 5.30pm on Sunday.

Schurte, who was intoxicated at the time, got up and approached his adult daughter, who asked him to go away and leave her alone.

He continued towards her until he was about 1m away and she raised her hand in a stop motion towards him.

After Schurte walked into her hand, he punched her in the nose with a closed fist, causing her head to jolt backwards and her nose to bleed.

She pushed him away from her for fear of being hit again, and as Schurte took a step backwards he tripped and hit his head on a timber post on the veranda.

While the diasability pensioner was knocked out for about 30 seconds, police were called.

In hospital he said he had no recollection of the incident at all.

Defence lawyer Phil Mulherin tendered photos of Schurte's head injuries.

He acknowledged his client had "not dissimilar matters" in his criminal history and had been in prison for those offences in the past.

Mr Mulherin said Shurte had a problem with drinking so much so that be had chosen not to apply for a driver's licence and had engaged in Alcoholics Anonymous in the past.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account it had been some years since Shurte's last offence of any relevance.

"In recent years you appear to have mended your ways and are remorseful," he said.

Mr Dunlevy convicted and sentenced Shurte to a three year community corrections order.

