Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

A WOMAN who crashed her BMW into two parked cars while drunk was detained by other party guests and members of the SES.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Victoria Harle recorded an alcohol reading of 0.214, and also had a seven-year-old child with her in the car at the time.

Victoria Elizabeth Harle, 38, a cleaning business operator from Daisy Hill, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Springfield Lakes on Saturday, October 31 this year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Harle left a house party on Jezabel Drive at 10.20pm.

She hit two other parked cars as she tried to pull out onto the road.

Sgt Dick said all three cars were damaged, and Harle was detained by other party guests, along with SES volunteers who had been in the street for storm damage repairs.

Harle told police she drank between one and one-and-a-half bottles of wine that evening.

Defence lawyer Russell Tannock said Harle also goes by the name Williamson, and instructs she left the party because she was assaulted.

"She did not know that person and was trying to get away from the area," Mr Tannock said.

"She has since paid for the damages to one of the cars.

"Her car was parallel parked and when she tried to get her car out she hit the car behind her and then hit the car in front."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said she had a relevant drink driving offence in 2017, although not as serious.

He noted that Harle was apparently subject to adverse attention at the party and suffered some injuries, but by getting behind the wheel to drive when intoxicated she placed both herself and the child in danger.

Mr Kinsella said her judgment and co-ordination was severely impacted.

Taking into account she had completed a traffic offender's program, Mr Kinsella fined Harle $1800, and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.