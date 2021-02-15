Drunk driver writes off $25K car in Wooroolin highway crash

A man has been left in thousands of dollars in debt after drunk driving. Photo/File

A man has been left in thousands of dollars in debt after drunk driving. Photo/File

A man who got behind the wheel of his car while over the blood alcohol limit, subsequently rolling off the Bunya Highway in Wooroolin has been left in thousands of dollars of debt.

Gregory Duane Wood pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and a drug at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard on January 23 at 1.45am, police attended a single vehicle rollover on the Bunya Highway in Wooroolin where they located a white Mazda that had rolled off the highway.

Wood, the driver of the vehicle, provided a blood alcohol reading of 0.168.

According to police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi, Wood had consumed four cans of rum and cola since five in the evening and smoked cannabis that night.

“He said he left the address because he was bashed by twenty people,” Sen Sgt Gangemi said.



Wood represented himself and said he was at an ex’s friend‘s place for a birthday.

“It started to go a bit a wall, it started to turn into a massive fight, I jumped into my car to leave, someone was trying to drag me out the driver‘s side window, so I pushed him away and took off,” Wood said.

“Instead of pulling up, up the road because I was drunk and had adrenaline pumping all I could think was home is safe, so tried to make it home, didn’t get home.

“I‘ve written off my car, that I’ve still got to pay for, $25,000 worth of debt, stupid decision I shouldn’t of done it, but when you’re drunk and adrenaline is pumping you don’t think about that.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he would reduce the fine to reflect that amount of debt.

“I will reduce the fine to $500 to reflect the financial loss,” he said.

The fine was referred to SPER and Wood was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.