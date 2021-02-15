Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been left in thousands of dollars in debt after drunk driving. Photo/File
A man has been left in thousands of dollars in debt after drunk driving. Photo/File
Crime

Drunk driver writes off $25K car in Wooroolin highway crash

Tristan Evert
15th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who got behind the wheel of his car while over the blood alcohol limit, subsequently rolling off the Bunya Highway in Wooroolin has been left in thousands of dollars of debt.

Gregory Duane Wood pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and a drug at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard on January 23 at 1.45am, police attended a single vehicle rollover on the Bunya Highway in Wooroolin where they located a white Mazda that had rolled off the highway.

Wood, the driver of the vehicle, provided a blood alcohol reading of 0.168.

According to police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi, Wood had consumed four cans of rum and cola since five in the evening and smoked cannabis that night.

“He said he left the address because he was bashed by twenty people,” Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

Wood represented himself and said he was at an ex’s friend‘s place for a birthday.

“It started to go a bit a wall, it started to turn into a massive fight, I jumped into my car to leave, someone was trying to drag me out the driver‘s side window, so I pushed him away and took off,” Wood said.

“Instead of pulling up, up the road because I was drunk and had adrenaline pumping all I could think was home is safe, so tried to make it home, didn’t get home.

“I‘ve written off my car, that I’ve still got to pay for, $25,000 worth of debt, stupid decision I shouldn’t of done it, but when you’re drunk and adrenaline is pumping you don’t think about that.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he would reduce the fine to reflect that amount of debt.

“I will reduce the fine to $500 to reflect the financial loss,” he said.

The fine was referred to SPER and Wood was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crash south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops arrest two locals behind alleged robbery of elderly woman

        Premium Content Cops arrest two locals behind alleged robbery of elderly...

        Crime Police have caught the two masked intruders, who allegedly used a knife to steal a car from an elderly Kingaroy resident.

        How a Kingaroy real estate agent transformed his business

        Premium Content How a Kingaroy real estate agent transformed his business

        Business From living in a tent to becoming one of Kingaroy’s top agents, Trent Faunt has...

        Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

        Premium Content Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

        News Pfizer vaccine shot as early as next Monday

        Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court