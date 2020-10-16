Drunk Kingaroy teen takes on fly screen door, lands in court

A BINGE drinking session has left a Kingaroy teenager with an expensive bill after he was found passed out in the street before ripping apart a fly screen door.

Mitchell Peter Andrewartha pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful damage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court on September 11, 2020 at 4.20pm a resident at an address on Rosedale Street in Kingaroy observed the teen passed out on her mailbox.

“She approached the defendant to see if he was ok before the defendant got up, hugged her and started babbling incoherently,” he said.

“The victim freed herself from the defendant’s grip, went inside and locked the doors before the defendant tried opening the doors saying ‘let me in’.

“He then ripped out the mesh panelling from the security door.”

Andrewartha was represented by Mark Werner from J.A. Carroll Solicitors.

Mr Werner said “what we are dealing with is a bad night and a lot of intoxication”.

“He is 18 years old, he is employed as a casual in construction, which means he doesn’t get paid when it rains or there is no work,” he said.

“He had been off work for a couple weeks and went to the pub with his mates to drink at 11am, found himself there all through the day and can’t remember most of it or the incident.

“He has no history, he is young, co-operated with police, pleaded at the very first opportunity and consents to restitution.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said it was going to turn out to be quite an expensive night out.

“I take into account you have no history for being a violent person and there is an element of punishment in being made to pay for the door you damaged,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Andrewartha was ordered to pay $481.80 in restitution and released on a good behaviour bond of $300 for six months.

No convictions were recorded.