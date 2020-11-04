Drunk man in terrifying knife attack at neighbour, dog

ARMED AND DRUNK: The Chinchilla Magistrates Count heard an armed drunk man, Timothy Peter James Drysdale, 32, lunged at his neighbour with a knife. Pic: Supplied.

A FRIENDLY gesture to invite a neighbour over for a drink quickly turned into a terrifying event as a Chinchilla man was forced to fend off a drunken knife attack - saving himself and his dog from being stabbed.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Count heard the armed drunk man, Timothy Peter James Drysdale, 32, was invited to share drinks outside his apartment complex on Wambo St, on the March 26 at 5pm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court Drysdale had one drink then abruptly left, before returning moments later with a steak knife in hand.

Sergeant Brady said the victim was disturbed by Drysdale's actions as he began waving the blade towards his dog in a threatening manner.

"He was patting the victim's dog while holding the knife over it as if he was going to stab it," he said.

The court heard Drysdale's neighbour told him drop the knife, but he instead lunged at the man - the quick-thinking neighbour then used a chair to disarm Drysdale and wrangled him back into his apartment until police arrived at 5.20pm.

Sergeant Brady said when police entered the apartment to question Drysdale he denied the events, and was sweating profusely, incoherent, and highly intoxicated.

Drysdale was then arrested by officers, although they noticed he had cut his hand and an ambulance had to be called.

Sergeant Brady said after being treated by paramedics Drysdale started walking away from police, and told them he wasn't under arrest.

"He continued to push past police, forcing police to restrain the defendant, and forcing him back into the police vehicle…. (he then) began violently kicking out at the door of the vehicle," he said.

At this point, sergeant Brady said an officer had to get into the back of the car to restrain Drysdale, although he grabbed the officer's hands and attempted to pin him down while threatening to punch the constable in the face.

The court heard when Drysdale got to the Chinchilla police station, he suffered a medical episode and had to be transported to hospital.

On Thursday, October 29, Drysdale pleaded guilty to; threatening violence to cause fear of bodily harm, obstructing police, assaulting police, and failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

The court heard Drysdale suffers from permanent brain damage, anxiety, depression, and seizures due to an alcohol addiction - solicitor Jessica Hine said he hasn't been able to find employment because of his drinking and sought help in August 2020.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Drysdale he is facing serious charges as a result of his very concerning behaviour.

"The reality is, it seems you have a long-term alcohol addiction and abuse problem that you're only now, finally seem to be seeking help for," she said.

Magistrate Mossop said a letter from Drysdale's alcohol support program showed he was already making positive changes to reduce his drinking.

Noting Drysdale had no criminal history, Magistrate Mossop sentenced the 32-year-old to 12 months' probation for the following three offences; assaulting police, obstructing police, and treating violence casing fear of bodily harm.

For failing to appear in court, Magistrate Mossop said she would consider Drysdale's lack of familiarity with the courts system - resulting in Drysdale not being further punished for that particular charge.

No convictions were recorded for all offences.