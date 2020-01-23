Drunk man tells police to f**k off near school

FRIGHTENING BEHAVIOUR: A Monto man in his 50s has been convicted and fined over $1000 after yelling abuse and doing burnouts outside a school.

FRIGHTENING BEHAVIOUR: A Monto man in his 50s has been convicted and fined over $1000 after yelling abuse and doing burnouts outside a school.

MOTIVATED by alleged racial slurs and car trouble, a Monto man has been fined for yelling abuse and doing burnouts outside of a school.

Today the Biloela Magistrates Court heard that on November 27 2019, 58 year-old Clifford Williams was outside of St Therese's Catholic Primary School during after school pick-up intoxicated and yelling abuse toward parents, staff and the students of the school.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court Mr Williams behaviour scared many witnesses outside of the school on Rayleigh Street.

"There were several witnesses who indicated that Mr Williams was screaming obscenities like f*** off and white c***s toward staff, parents and students," Mr Fox said.

"They were heard by persons across the street who described Mr Williams' behaviour as distressing and frighting."

An informant contacted police at 3:10pm when they saw Mr Williams driving in his yard across from the school doing burnouts and swearing at adults and children.

When police arrived on scene, there was dust in the air and Mr Williams was reversing the vehicle back into his driveway.

When approached by police, Mr Williams became aggressive toward police, telling them to f*** off out of his yard while waving his hands around.

"Police could smell the liquor on his breath and he was unsteady on his feet," Mr Fox said.

"He said to police he consumed beer that afternoon and said to police he was able to drive the vehicle under the influence of alcohol in the rear yard of his dwelling."

Mr Williams recorded a BAC reading of .131 to police.

Mr Williams' defence lawyer Brandon Selic from the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Legal Service said that Mr Williams who has a disqualified license was being driven home by his partner before the car became stuck in the yard.

"Mr Williams jumped into the driver's seat and went to free the vehicle based on previous conversations with police that he was able to drive on his yard," Mr Selic said.

"Of course your honour he can't drive intoxicated in his yard which is where the issue lies."

Mr Williams told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale that he has been the victim of alleged racial slurs by school kids in the area and that formed part of the reason for his behaviour.

Mr Williams was convicted and fined $200 for the charge of public nuisance and convicted and fined $950 in relation to driving offence.