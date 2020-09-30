Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Drunk miner claims his name is ‘no one’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK man told police his name was "no one".

Mark Anthony Jasperson, a coal miner aged 52, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of obstruct police and contravene direction of a police officer.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Peterson St address on June 21 at 8.20pm for a disturbance.

She said police met the defendant and advised him of the reason for their attendance.

Ms King said the defendant attempted to walk away and when police warned him, he became belligerent, resisting attempts to be restrained.

She said he repeatedly failed to give police his name, telling them on the second request he was "no one".

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said Jasperson was intoxicated at the time.

Jasperson was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

obstruct police rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man lucky to be alive after Burnett chopper crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man lucky to be alive after Burnett chopper crash

        Breaking A Burnett man is lucky to be alive after crashing his mustering helicopter this afternoon.

        VIDEO: Injured bushwalker flown to safety after fall

        Premium Content VIDEO: Injured bushwalker flown to safety after fall

        News AN ELDERLY woman has been flown to safety after an afternoon bushwalk went terribly...

        NAMED: 17 Burnett drivers guilty of drug or drink driving

        Premium Content NAMED: 17 Burnett drivers guilty of drug or drink driving

        Crime These are the names of 17 South Burnett residents who got behind the wheel under...

        10 major headlines you might have missed over the past week

        10 major headlines you might have missed over the past week

        News THAT’S A WRAP: It’s been a chaotic week in the South Burnett, so we’ve compiled a...