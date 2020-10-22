Dual wins for Cherbourg Council in Change Maker Awards

THE CHERBOURG Aboriginal Shire Council has won two honours at the Change Maker Awards for their work in the Containers for Change scheme.

The council runs Container Refund Points (CRPs) in Kingaroy and Cherbourg, creating multiple employment opportunities and driving important funds into the local community.

The Containers for Change scheme offers 10 cent refunds for the return of eligible containers at CRPs across Queensland and has collected more than 2.5 billion containers since inception two years ago.

At the second annual Change Maker awards, the Council’s CRP manager Christine Beresford played a part in both awards.

Miss Beresford won one of the most prestigious awards of the night when she was named the Change Maker of the Year.

Christine Bereseford – Change Maker of the Year. (Picture: Contributed)

Minister Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch presented the award, praising Ms. Beresford for her dedication, determination and drive.

Noted was her commitment to continual improvement for both herself, the team and the operation of the CRPs.

The Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council also won the Sustainability award for small to medium businesses across Queensland.

Miss Beresford said the business was working hard to upskill their workers and that the local community’s connection to the scheme was the key to its success.

“We are getting out in the community and keeping what we are doing sustainable,” she said.

“This is creating employment here and it is only going to get better. The employees love what they do.

“It is about training those other team members into understanding the financial side of the business, and bringing other team members up to be able to take on the role of leadership as well.

“This is a real honour for Cherbourg and for Kingaroy – everyone has really taken the scheme on board and it has been an honour for us to serve those communities.

“We need to make sure we are getting those containers out of the environment for the next generations. What we can do now can make a real difference down the

track.”

The Change Maker Awards was held as a virtual ceremony, with MC and Channel 7 presenter and former Queensland Origin rugby league player Shane Webcke interviewing the Anything Environmental crew during the lifestream.