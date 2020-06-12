Dude, where’s my bike?

PEDAL POWER: Are you missing your bike? Kingaroy Police currently have a number of pushbikes in their possession and are keen to return them to their rightful owners.

IF YOU’RE missing a bike, you might just be in luck.

If you believe either of these bicycles pictured below are yours, contact the Kingaroy police station property officer on 4160 4900 between 8am and 3pm and quote the relevant reference numbers.

Proof of ownership will be required before the bikes are released from the station.

Is this your silver bike? Contact police and quote QP2000432206

Is this your white bike? Contact police and quote QP2000712036