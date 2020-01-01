Dumped darts walk-on models are bouncing back

Walk-on models Charlotte Wood and Daniella Allfree may have been banished from darts but the glamorous pair are still thick as thieves.

Walk-on models Charlotte Wood and Daniella Allfree may have been banished from darts but the glamorous pair are still thick as thieves.

The world darts final will ring in the new year but two notable faces will still be missing from London's Alexandria Palace when Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright play each other for the $945,000 first prize.

It's two years since models Daniella Allfree and Charlotte Wood were scrapped as walk-on models for the PDC darts players, The Sun reports.

The pair have joined forces for a special 2020 calendar - their last one together - and it has been flying off the shelves.

Allfree said: "We have missed the walk-ons but the job itself has opened lots of doors for myself and Charlotte.

"So we are keeping busy and hoping for a successful New Year.

"People have really got behind us since the ban, which has been incredible."

Following the PDC's decision to axe the walk-on girls, the pair went on British TV program This Morning, where Wood said: "It's a very enjoyable job and we feel very honoured to do the job."

Writing for SunSport Allfree revealed how she was "gutted" to not be involved in the championship.

"I'm absolutely gutted I will not be working at the PDC World Darts Championships," she said at the time.

"It feels really strange not being there. I'm still involved in the sport, attending many darts exhibitions and presenting for Live Darts TV. I love the sport.

"Taking the walk-on girls away was a really bad decision from a viewers' point of view. The walk-on remains a big part of darts.

"We brought fun and personality to it. Darts is a show and by removing us it has definitely taken part of that away."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission