MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS: Two men have been charged with committing break and enter attempts over New Year's Eve. Picture: Contributed
Duo charged after witnesses report New Year’s break-in attempts

Laura Blackmore
7th Jan 2020 3:48 PM
TWO men who committed three separate break and enters around the South Burnett on New Year’s Eve have been charged.

On December 31, a 20-year-old Wondai man and a 24-year-old Murgon man allegedly attempted to break into a business in Kingaroy at 9.50pm.

They left the area in a vehicle once they realised there were witnesses who were watching them.

At approximately 10.30pm, the men allegedly attended a business in Wondai where one man used a steal pole to break glass at the front entrance.

It is alleged that the man entered through the broken window, however, was interrupted by witnesses and left the location without any shop goods.

Police from Murgon managed to intercept a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses and the two men were arrested.

In court, police will also allege to have discovered an attempted break and enter at an additional business in Wondai.

They will both appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 21, charged with break and enter with intent.

