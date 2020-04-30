Menu
DUST OFF THE RODS: Region’s dams set to reopen

Tristan Evert
30th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
THE Palaszczuk Government today announced that all Seqwater and Sunwater dams including both the Boondooma and Bjelke-Peterson dams will re-open from Saturday, May 2.

Following a relaxation in guidelines from the Chief Health Officer, dams and relaxation areas will re-open to the public for recreational day use.

Minister Natural Resources Dr Anthony Lynham said public health and safety was the most important thing and with the easing of restrictions, Queenslanders will have some greater freedom to visit parks, dams and recreational areas managed by Seqwater and Sunwater.

“Lifting these restrictions will allow our dams and recreational areas to be opened for fishing, boating, picnics and other activities however barbecue facilities will remain closed,” Dr Lynham said.

“Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve.

“However, we must continue to observe the Chief Health Officer’s guidelines for social distancing.”

All campgrounds, including those at Sunwater and Seqwater facilities, will also remain closed until further notice from the Chief Health Officer.

While swimming at Sunwater facilities will reopen, Seqwater is conducting testing and risk assessments and will endeavour to open swimming when it is appropriate to do so.

The decision to allow day access follows the easing of stay-at-home restrictions in national parks and other public areas.

“The Palaszczuk Government understands that recreation and the outdoors plays an important role in our community, as many Queenslanders use these areas for exercise and to look after their mental health,” Dr Lynham said.

“It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

“And as always, remember to take all the necessary safety precautions before getting in the water such as reading signs and being aware of your surroundings.”

Queensland Police Service can still issue on-the-spot fines for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

For full information on which areas are open to the public, please visit seqwater.com.au or sunwater.com.au websites.

