Eagles’ trial match goes down to the wire

TRY TIME: Eagle's second rower Luke Dudgeon crossing under the posts. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

TRY TIME: Eagle's second rower Luke Dudgeon crossing under the posts. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Burnett Eagles A grade side ran out on to TJ O’Neill Oval on Saturday against Across the Waves Bundaberg for a trial match ahead of the 2020 season.

Across the Waves kicked off and off the back of some strong charges from the Eagles props the halfback Kirby Rubesaame found some grass with a kick to the corner.

A strong chase and tackle from the Eagles centre Jye Thorley forced the ball loose, with Thorley pouncing on the ball for a try.

CONVERSION: Eagle's halfback Kirby Rubesaame adding another two points. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Waves were next to find a four-pointer when a missed tackle from centre Keith Walsh allowed the Waves back rower through before he was tackled by Eagles fullback Barwoo Fisher.

In the next play the Waves halfback broke through to score under the posts, taking the score to 6-4 in the favour of the Eagles.

The next try came soon after when a smart kick back inside by Mauri Fisher put Kirby Rubesaame under the posts.

The Waves attacked the line and thanks to some good line defence the Eagles held them out.

Another excellent kick from Rubesaame and chase from Thorley forced a goal line drop out from the Waves.

Waves players defended well, however threw a forward pass to allow the Eagles an opportunity to attack 30 metres out.

An inside ball put the eagles back rower Luke Dedgeon over for a try, taking the score to 16-6.

A knock-on by the Eagles on the halfway line gave the Waves a chance to attack and their fullback broke through the line with a strong fend before he was brought down 20m out.

Thanks to some good scramble defence the Eagles held the Waves out for the set before the Eagles kicked a 40/20 and were back on the attack.

HIT UP: Eagle's prop Mick Giles with a strong charge in the opposition 20. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Eagles defended well before a short ball had the Waves second rower through a hole and away for a try, taking the half time score to 16-10.

Back and forth knock-ons slowed play before the Waves capitalised on an overlap with the winger crossing in the corner.

With a conversion from the sideline successful the scores were level 16-16.

Bundaberg were on top with some strong runs from their forwards putting them in good field position to attack.

The Waves found two quick tries with 10 minutes on the clock, putting them ahead by 14 points.

The Eagles threw everything at them and managed to get two more tries before the siren sounded for full time.

Across the Waves Bundaberg finished ahead 30-26 against the South Burnett Eagles.