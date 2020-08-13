Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

A man has died in a crash this morning
News

Police probe early morning highway tragedy

SAMTUI SELAVE
Paige Ashby
Andrew Korner
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man has died in a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway early Thursday morning.

The single vehicle incident was reported on the Warrego Highway at North Tivoli just after 4am.

Police believe the man's vehicle collided with a barrier near the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, as he travelled east along the highway.

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway at Karalee early Thursday morning.


The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Both east-bound lanes were blocked as a result, with police diverting traffic at the Mt Crosby Rd off-ramp.

editors picks fatal traffic crash ipswich traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Yet another NRL coach sacked

    Yet another NRL coach sacked
    • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education Labor MPs are taking to social media to spruik their electorates' haul from $200m in funding for schools as the government refuses to reveal their spend.

        REVEALED: South Burnett parents behaving badly

        Premium Content REVEALED: South Burnett parents behaving badly

        Crime FROM slapping a cop in the face to a supermarket brawl, these are the parents who...

        Huge Burnett vintage machinery show makes tough virus call

        Premium Content Huge Burnett vintage machinery show makes tough virus call

        Community ONE of Queensland’s largest vintage machinery events has made a tough decision...

        CRIME WRAP: Three on run after gruelling week for police

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Three on run after gruelling week for police

        Crime HIT and run, robberies: Investigations continue after alarming week of crime.