ECQ explains how coronavirus affected 2020 election

ELECTIONS: The local government elections in Queensland were held on March 28, 2020. Picture: Jerad Williams

IT WAS a local government election like no other with the threat of coronavirus increasing around the state.

Across the South Burnett polling booths were empty, there was no last-minute spruiking from candidates and there were no sausage sandwiches waiting for constituents once they had cast their vote.

Despite these facts, a spokeswoman from ECQ said the results weren’t significantly varied to previous elections.

“The turnout for the 2020 local government elections was around 78 per cent across Queensland,” she said.

“The average turnout for local government elections in Queensland is around 83 per cent.

“The ECQ was pleased with 78 per cent in 2020, considering the circumstances.

“It’s worth noting that there was no spike in COVID-19 following the elections.

“Throughout the election period, the ECQ followed the advice of the Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young.”

In the 2016 South Burnett Regional Council it had 22,421 people enrolled, with a total of 19,053 voters and 3,368 who didn’t vote.

This resulted in a turnout of 84.98 per cent.

However, the figures showed slightly different results in 2020.

This time round, there was a total of 23,008 electors with 18,951 of them voting and 4057 who chose not to vote.

This resulted in 82.36 per cent of electors voting, which showed only a two per cent drop in voters compared to 2016 to 2020.

The spokeswoman said those who didn’t participate in the compulsory voting would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“In the weeks following the final declarations of the elections, non-voters may receive a ‘failure to vote’ notice.

“This provides the opportunity to explain why they didn’t vote.

“A fine is not automatic.”