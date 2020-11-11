Eddie McGuire’s shock radio resignation

Eddie McGuire's Triple M breakfast show is coming to an end after 11 years.

The Hot Breakfast, co-hosted by McGuire and former AFL star Luke Darcy, will air for the final time on Melbourne radio on Friday, November 27.

In a press release, McGuire said: "I joined Triple M 32 years ago as a young journo and this year has been a year like no other for all of us. We found ourselves able to broadcast six hours a day and on weekends when COVID-19 hit. Whilst gruelling, it has also been a true honour and pleasure for us to be with Melbourne every step of the way and the most important year in our show's history."

Comedians Mick Molloy and Wil Anderson have both been a part of The Hot Breakfast as well as Luke Darcy and Eddie McGuire. Picture: Nicole Garmston

He continued: "Without listeners, radio is nothing, and we have enjoyed the immediate connection with them day in day out and dominated our key target demos.

"Those closest to me have always known that I continued with breakfast radio while my boys were at school and now my youngest has finished it's time too for me to finish up a wonderful 11-year run with a 4am alarm. I plan to take some time to reflect and recharge with my family and after a good, long break have a look at what the next project for Triple M looks like in 2021, building on new ground we forged back in 2009."

McGuire's co-host, Luke Darcy, said: "The last 11 years has been the most enjoyable experience you could imagine. Sitting next to the man in the suit, Triple M royalty Rosie Walton and comedy giants Mick Molloy and Wil Anderson every morning has been the greatest gift.

"No media connects as intimately and as immediately to the public as live radio does and it has been a joy to speak to the people of Melbourne every day and be part of their lives.

"The Hot Breakfast has taken us to two Olympic Games, four Superbowls, The World Cup Soccer in Brazil and a life-changing Dawn Service at ANZAC Cove in Gallipoli. It has been epic."

The Hot Breakfast started in 2009 with Eddie McGuire, Luke Darcy, Mieke Buchan and Tony Moclair.

The Hot Breakfast is currently the third highest rated breakfast show on Melbourne FM radio behind The Christian O'Connell Show on Gold 104.3 and Chrissie, Sam and Browny on Nova 100.

Darcy will stay on as part of the AFL footy call team and Eddie McGuire will be back in 2021 with new projects for Triple M.

Triple M said that a new breakfast show will be announced soon.

