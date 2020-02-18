Menu
Magpies president Eddie McGuire.
AFL

Eddie Mcguire seethes: ‘Blood will be flowing’

by Tyson Otto
18th Feb 2020 10:16 AM

EDDIE McGuire has angrily reacted to a report claiming a Collingwood star is being head-hunted by bitter premiership rivals Richmond.

McGuire made no attempt to hide his anger on Tuesday morning at a new report from Channel 7's Tom Browne that outlined the Tigers' desire to chase star Magpies defender Darcy Moore.

Browne reported the Tigers are considering going after Moore with an attractive deal to make him the club's long-term fullback replacement for retired star Alex Rance.

Moore is out of contract at the end of the 2020 season, but reportedly comfortable with his ongoing contract talks with the Pies.

The suggestion that Moore could walk out on the club clearly struck a nerve with McGuire when the Collingwood president was asked to respond to the news on Triple M's Hot Breakfast.

"Damien Hardwick is keen to coach Darcy Moore," Browne said.

Magpies president Eddie Maguire and coach Nathan Buckley have work to do.
"My understanding is that Richmond are keen on Darcy Moore and Damien Hardwick is very keen to coach him.

"You can't say at this time of the year that Richmond has made an offer, but he is the man Richmond have earmarked to take over from Alex Rance long term as their key defender.

"If they could get their hands on him. He's very happy at Collingwood. I'm sure there's a high likelihood he'll re-sign with Collingwood, but Richmond are very keen on Darcy Moore."

McGuire responded to the report by saying he still remembered the sting of losing Moore's father, Collingwood Brownlow medallist Peter Moore, to Melbourne during his career.

"That would go down well," McGuire said.

"When his father went to Melbourne that went down a treat. If Darcy goes to Richmond that would be just really great.

Darcy Moore has options.
"The last time they started poaching from Collingwood, we put them in the bin for 30 years."

McGuire's lighthearted threat to Richmond prompted co-host Luke Darcy to respond: "Gee you haven't taken that particularly well."

McGuire replied: "Well imagine if it comes true. Don't worry about that. The blood will be flowing down Punt Rd and Hoddle St again".

 

Moore's manager Liam Pickering addressed the report on Tuesday morning, telling SEN Collingwood "still had a bit of work to do" to ensure Moore re-signed beyond the 2020 season.

"We caught up again the other week, but we've still got a bit of work do," Pickering said.

"We're negotiating, which means it's no way near over the line."

