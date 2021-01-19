Menu
Eddie McGuire on the set of Millionaire Hot Seat. Picture: Channel 9
TV

Eddie suspected contestant was a cheat

by Andrew Bucklow
19th Jan 2021 11:50 AM

Eddie McGuire has revealed he once suspected a contestant was cheating on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? - and had security search the man for a wire.

McGuire detailed the 2005 incident during an interview with Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM this morning.

"I thought … absolutely something was wrong," the game show host said.

The contestant in question was Martin Flood who became the second person to win the million dollars on the Australian version of show.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Martin Flood with his two sons and host Eddie McGuire. From: Channel 9
"He just had this peculiar way of answering a question," McGuire said. "He was going all over the place."

McGuire and the producers were suspicious of Mr Flood after his win, with McGuire saying on KIIS: "We actually checked him to see if he had a wire on because we thought maybe he had somebody outside and he had a phone attached to his calf. It was just so odd what was going on."

Mr Flood was cleared of any wrongdoing and received the prizemoney. He later returned to the program as a carry-over champion and was "completely different", McGuire said.

"He was fantastic and he'd relaxed," the host said. "What we found out is that he (Mr Flood) took a year off work to study every question he could get his hands on from around the world. He also studied me for any ticks or any gives that I was giving."

Winner!
Eddie McGuire hosts Millionaire Hot Seat.
RELATED: Hot Seat contestants can choose Eddie McGuire as their lifeline

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2019, Mr Flood said: "For … five years that show became my life.

"I watched every episode of every quiz show I could, I read many trivia books and I went to many trivia nights.

"I could hardly chat with anyone without trying to turn the conversation to last week's episode," he said.

The question he correctly answered to win the million dollars was: "Who was never Time Magazine Man of the Year?"

The options were: A - Adolf Hitler, B - Ayatollah Khomeini, C - Joseph Stalin or D - Mao Zedong.

Mr Flood correctly guessed the answer was Mao Zedong.

The original Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returns with special event episodes from Monday, January 25 at 7.30pm on Nine

 

Originally published as Eddie suspected contestant was a cheat

