Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

by Stephen Drill
24th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

French police cordoned off the Eiffel Tower following a bomb threat.

The famous landmark was evacuated on Wednesday night Australian time.

 

 

Police taped off the area following the threat, which was received about midday local time via an anonymous phone call.

Sirens could be heard near the tower, which had reopened recently after being closed for three months because of coronavirus lockdowns.

 

 

Tourism restrictions have meant there were far fewer people than usual at the attraction and panic was avoided.

French journalist Amaury Bucco said on Twitter: "Perimeter of Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress.

 

"A man shouted Allahu Akbar and threatened to detonate a device."

Traffic was diverted around the tower while investigations continued.

Several hours later, the iconic tourist attraction reopened after no evidence of a bomb was found on-site.

The landmark was shut as police tried to find the bomb, with tourists cleared from the area for several hundred metres.

However, it was reopened when police were able to dismiss the threat as a hoax.

A tour guide told Reuters: "It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic."

 

 

Originally published as Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

More Stories

bomb threat editors picks eiffel tower terror

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        Premium Content Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        News A young Nanango resident living a rare genetic disease has turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a life-changing assistance dog. FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN HELP HERE:

        Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        Premium Content Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        News FIREFIGHTER’S are currently responding to a reported fire near Kingaroy.

        Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        News A KINGAROY driver has been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle...

        Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Premium Content Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Crime John Joseph Beltrame accused of having child exploitation material