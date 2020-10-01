Eight fire crews battling 10 acre Nanango vegetation fire

Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in Nanango. (Picture: file)

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are currently battling a vegetation fire in South Nanango.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said eight crews were on scene and more were on their way.

“The fire has been reported to be as big as 10 acres.”



Crews were called to the scene at 11.19am after reports of a roadside fire on the D‘Aguilar Highway near Parsons Road.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

More to come …