Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in Nanango. (Picture: file)
Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in Nanango. (Picture: file)
Breaking

Eight fire crews battling 10 acre Nanango vegetation fire

Tristan Evert
1st Oct 2020 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are currently battling a vegetation fire in South Nanango.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said eight crews were on scene and more were on their way.

“The fire has been reported to be as big as 10 acres.”

Crews were called to the scene at 11.19am after reports of a roadside fire on the D‘Aguilar Highway near Parsons Road.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

More to come …

nanango qfes south burnett fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett pubs ready to welcome back double the crowds

        Premium Content Burnett pubs ready to welcome back double the crowds

        News As of today double the amount of patrons are allowed back in Burnett pubs and publicans are excited to welcome them back.

        Qld schools fail NAPLAN targets

        Premium Content Qld schools fail NAPLAN targets

        Education Data reveals Queensland state schools fail to reach NAPLAN targets

        Details released over helicopter crash

        Premium Content Details released over helicopter crash

        News Authorities have released information on what they believe led to a frightening...

        Severe storms forecast for state’s southeast

        Premium Content Severe storms forecast for state’s southeast

        Weather Parts of Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast to be hit