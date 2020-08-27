Menu
Eight people are due to face court after Kingaroy police uncovered drugs and a weapon. (Picture: File)
Crime

Eight to face court after Kingaroy cops uncover drugs, taser

Tristan Evert
27th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
KINGAROY police responded to a variety of incidents between August 17 and August 23 within the Kingaroy Police Division.

Tuesday August 18: A 34-year-old man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Kingaroy police executed a search warrant at an Alford Street address at around 10.40am, allegedly locating the man in possession of drug utensils and a small quantity of cannabis.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Tuesday August 18: A 27-old woman is due to face court after she was charged with the possession of drug utensils.

Police attended a Lara Court residence at 8pm on August 18, allegedly finding the woman in possession of drug utensils.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Tuesday, August 18: A 23-year-old man is due to face court after he was charged with wilful damage, possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

At 9.50pm on August 18, police were called to a disturbance on Marquis Street, allegedly finding the man had caused damage at the residence, allegedly in possession of a small amount of cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14.

Wednesday August 19: A 44-year-old Kingaroy women is due to face court after she was charged with the possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

On August 19 at 3.15pm police executed a search warrant at a First Ave address, allegedly finding the woman in possession of amphetamine and drug utensils.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14.

Wednesday August 19: A 25-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

On August 19 at 8.15pm police intercepted a Suzuki station wagon on Avoca Street, allegedly finding the man in possession of a small amount of amphetamine.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Saturday August 22: A 36-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

On August 22 at 7.05pm police executed a search warrant at a Haly Street address, allegedly finding the woman in possession of two ecstasy tablets.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14.

Sunday August 23: A 42-year-old Kingaroy woman is due to face court after she was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

On August 23 at 8.15am police spoke to the woman on Haly Street, allegedly finding her in possession of a small amount of methyl amphetamine.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Curt on August 31.

Sunday August 23: A 29-year-old man is due to face court after he was charged with possessing a drug utensil and unlawfully possessing a category R weapon.

On August 23 at 10.30am police allegedly found the man on Haly Street in possession of a taser, a quantity of amphetamine and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31.

South Burnett

