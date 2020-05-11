Ekka cattle comp entries open

SHOW TIME: South Burnett Miss Showfgirl Teagan Hall at the 2019 Ekka cattle show. This year the cattle competition will run a bit differently. (Photo: Murgon Show Society)

ENTRIES for the Royal Queensland Show’s Led Steer Competition are now open.

This year the competition will feature all Hook classes with double the prize money on offer, a total of more than $13,000 up for grabs.

This follows the cancellation of the 2020 Ekka last month, due to coronavirus social distancing measures and public gathering restrictions.

RNA Beef Committee Chair Gary Noller said it was important they found a way to continue the competition.

“Our dedicated exhibitors have been preparing their cattle for the Show since before the Ekka was cancelled in April, so it’s important we provide an avenue to recoup some of their investment,” he said.

The Led Steer competition will run in a modified format this year due to the pandemic.

Judging will be carried out by qualified Aus-Meat chiller assessors on Wednesday, August 5, following transportation of the cattle to Nolan Meats at Gympie the day prior.

Reserve Champions and Champions will also have their carcasses auctioned to the highest bidder via a lifestream.

Mr Noller said with three school classes in the Led Steer Competition, it was also vital to continue to provide educational support to students and teachers.

The cattle can be delivered to the Murgon or Toowoomba saleyards on Monday, August 3 for transportation to Nolan Meats. Entries close on Friday, June 12.