Elder acknowledges history of paper printed on his land

NEW ERA: Cherbourg Elder Eric Law Snr acknowledges the role the media has played in capturing stories from his community. Photo: Laura Blackmore

CHERBOURG Elder Eric Law Snr AM believes the media has played an important role in his community by capturing stories and keeping residents informed.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that the South Burnett Times has always been

produced and read on the traditional land of my ancestors, the Wakka Wakka

people,” Uncle Eric said.

“I also know that the Times have been with us all here on Wakka Wakka country, through the good times and the not so good times.

“I would like to imagine that the spirits of my ancestors must have been very interested

spectators whenever the news have been reported.

“My ancestors knew that words, either printed or spoken, could have a profound effect on everyone on Wakka Wakka country.”

He said as there was about to be a change over in the way the news was delivered, he said it was vital to have reporters in regional areas.

“As the South Burnett Times go from print to digital, it will still always be read on Wakka Wakka country.

“I personally want to congratulate the Times for keeping us all up to date.

“We live in most unusual times and we all need to be kept informed on local and national going-ons.

“My hope and wish is that the Times will always be some sort of message stick for all of us here on Wakka Wakka country.”

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council’s Mayor Elvie Sandow said she had too many monumental moments that had been featured in the Times from across the decades.

Cr Sandow said she had appreciated the coverage the local media outlet had given Cherbourg throughout the past.

“My standout moment was when the Olympic Torch came through town in 2000,” Cr Sandow said.

“We also had the floods in 2011 and there has been so many sporting heroes featured in the newspaper.

“From rugby league to cricket to Legends of the League, there’s been a lot of great athletes from Cherbourg.”