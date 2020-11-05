Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple in Ayr yesterday.
Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple in Ayr yesterday.
News

Elderly couple die in home elevator tragedy

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
5th Nov 2020 8:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly North Queensland couple have died after being thrown from their home elevator.

It is believed the home elevator malfunctioned and threw the couple in their 80s on to the concrete floor.

The couple suffered critical head injuries as a result and were taken to Townsville University Hospital, where they died overnight.

The tragedy unfolded in Ayr just after midday yesterday.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner and the Ayr criminal investigation branch is investigating.

MORE NEWS>>>

• O'Brien Boats shut down by Townsville council planning dispute

• Adani changes its name to Bravus Mining & Resources in Australia

• Police bust Koby Lee Dance-Watson for drug trafficking after intercepting drugs at Brisbane Airport

Originally published as Elderly couple die in home elevator tragedy

More Stories

Show More
accident death editors picks elevator townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Premium Content Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Crime A 28-YEAR-old Yarraman woman has been released on probation after shattering a police car window with her head before spitting blood at police and paramedics.

        MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Premium Content MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Environment A South Burnett Times investigation has uncovered multimillion-dollar issues at...

        POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Premium Content POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Politics LNP insiders have revealed who‘s canvassing leadership votes

        ‘TEMPTATION TOO MUCH‘: Burnett thief buys TV with stolen $1500

        Premium Content ‘TEMPTATION TOO MUCH‘: Burnett thief buys TV with stolen...

        Crime A YOUNG Kingaroy man was caught red-handed on CCTV footage stealing an envelope...