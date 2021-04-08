Menu
A Sunshine Coast carer has been charged for allegedly defrauding an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.
Crime

Elderly disabled man allegedly swindled of $25k by carer

Matty Holdsworth
8th Apr 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
A Sunshine Coast aged carer has been charged for allegedly swindling an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.

Detectives from the Nambour CIB have charged the 56-year-old carer with 19 fraud offences.

Nambour CIB Detective Sergeant Paul Reilly said the victim was a man in his 80s who had a disability.

Sergeant Reilly said the carer allegedly used the victim's bank cards to make transaction purchases for "personal benefit".

"It was in excess of $25,000 over a period of about three years," Sergeant Reilly said.

Sergeant Reilly said the alleged offences occurred in the victim's home, and not at an aged care facility.

The accused was released on bail with conditions to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 5.

Sergeant Reilly said he was not aware of any other victims.

