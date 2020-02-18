Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly woman hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Atherton’s main street has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries.
An elderly woman hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Atherton’s main street has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries.
News

Elderly lady fights for life after being hit on crossing

by Sarah Booth
18th Feb 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 An elderly woman hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on Atherton's main street has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries.

Atherton police Acting Sen-Sgt Greg Lee said the 83-year-old local woman was hit by the utility on Main St, near the Vernon St intersection just before 10am this morning.

He said multiple people witnessed the incident which happened just a short distance from the police station.

The woman was transported to Townsville Hospital by helicopter and is in a critical condition.

The 59-year-old male driver, also a Tablelands local, is assisting police and has undergone mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

Show More
accident car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLLIES IN THE PUB: Everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated local council Q&A

        POLLIES IN THE PUB: Everything you need to know ahead of the...

        News It’s going to be the Q&A session that stops the region but what exactly is on the cards?

        Heartland Festival on the hunt for musicians

        premium_icon Heartland Festival on the hunt for musicians

        Music Whether you play rock ‘n’, country, or a bit of pop, the festival wants to hear...

        Two warrants turn up postie bike parts and drugs

        premium_icon Two warrants turn up postie bike parts and drugs

        Crime Two men have been charged after search warrants were executed by Monto police

        Drug driver learns a lesson

        premium_icon Drug driver learns a lesson

        Crime Before receiving his punishment, the accused received a crash course on drug...