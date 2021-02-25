Menu
An elderly man was assessed by paramedics following a two-car crash at Kingaroy this afternoon. File Photo.
Breaking

Elderly man assessed after two-car crash at Kingaroy

Holly Cormack
25th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Paramedics have assessed an elderly man following a two-car crash at Kingaroy.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to Markwell street at about 1pm this afternoon.

A male patient in his 70s with minor injuries was assessed at the scene, however it was determined he did not require transportation to hospital.

