Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
John David Pike, 73, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to abusing the boys at various dates between 1974 and 2006 in the Moreton Bay, Logan, Redlands Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Texas regions
John David Pike, 73, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to abusing the boys at various dates between 1974 and 2006 in the Moreton Bay, Logan, Redlands Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Texas regions
Crime

Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
15th Sep 2020 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland man has admitted to abusing six boys over 30 years in an eleventh-hour confession made on the morning of his trial.

John David Pike, 73, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to abusing the boys at various dates between 1974 and 2006 in the Moreton Bay, Logan, Redlands Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Texas regions.

During a lengthy arraignment in the Brisbane District Court, Pike pleaded guilty to a number of charges including one count of rape, 23 counts indecent treatment of boys under 16, two counts of carnal knowledge, one count indecent assault on males and two counts indecent treatment of boys under 14.

Pike was extradited to Queensland from South Australia in March 2018.

He will remain in custody until his sentence next Monday.

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

More Stories

child abuse court crime john david pike violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Emergency crews on scene at Nanango building fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Emergency crews on scene at Nanango building fire

        News FIREFIGHTERS are on scene after a fire broke out in the ceiling of a Nanango unit.

        Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        Premium Content Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        News A South Burnett man was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he sliced...

        Alleged drug trafficker chips away at colossal charge list

        Premium Content Alleged drug trafficker chips away at colossal charge list

        Crime A SOUTH Burnett man facing 82 charges, including allegedly trafficking, supplying...

        Woman suffers head injury in South Burnett rollover

        Premium Content Woman suffers head injury in South Burnett rollover

        Breaking EMERGENCY services are currently on scene following a single vehicle rollover at...