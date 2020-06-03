Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.
An elderly man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.
News

Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses

by Rosemary Ball
3rd Jun 2020 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.

Emergency crews were called around 1.20pm after reports a man fell more than three metres after his scaffolding collapsed at a Tallebudgera private residence.

Paramedics, including a High Acuity Unit, transported the man in his 70s to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

        News Taabinga State School Prep students were treated to a lively storytelling of Whitney and Britney: Chicken Divas!

        • 3rd Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        Drivers finally have chance to get on road amid virus

        premium_icon Drivers finally have chance to get on road amid virus

        News Department announces good news for drivers who had to postpone their tests due to...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        Man charged with serious assault after kicking rocks

        premium_icon Man charged with serious assault after kicking rocks

        Crime Two Burnett men have allegedly come to blows with police, with one now charged.

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News No new cases as Premier faces continued anger over Blackwater