CRASH: Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Elderly man injured in rollover on highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
AN elderly man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichardt Highway, west of Rockhampton, this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said the crash was reported at 9.30am in Westwood, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.

CRASH LOCATION: A single-vehicle roll over occurred on the Leichardt Highway, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.
Their paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man at the scene of the crash.

He sustained a cut to the leg and was suffering chest pain.

QAS was preparing to transport him to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle is understood to be off the road and the highway remains open.

