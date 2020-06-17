Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
News

Elderly pedestrian killed in bicycle collision

by Chris Clarke
17th Jun 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 93-YEAR-OLD man has been killed by a cyclist while walking along a footpath north of Brisbane.

The man was walking along a footpath on Burpengary Service Rd, near Reynolds Ct at Burpengary, when a cyclist riding in the opposite direction collided with him on Monday.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died soon after.

The rider, a 43-year-old Narangba man, was not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUIDE: Where to wet your line this winter

        premium_icon GUIDE: Where to wet your line this winter

        Fishing The South Burnett is famous for its fishing thanks to the abundance of creeks and waterways across the region.

        • 17th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        ‘Everyone needs to do better’: Premier’s Child Safety pledge

        premium_icon ‘Everyone needs to do better’: Premier’s Child Safety pledge

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has conceded the state needs to ‘do better’ on the...

        PHOTOS: Cracker cattle sales at Coolabunia, Murgon

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Cracker cattle sales at Coolabunia, Murgon

        Rural Live streaming trialled at sale, allowing buyers to bid over the phone.

        Taabinga prepares students for digital future

        premium_icon Taabinga prepares students for digital future

        Education Find out how Taabinga State School is equipping its students with the skills they...