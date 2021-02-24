Elderly South Burnett woman injured in two-vehicle crash

A woman has been taken to Cherbourg Hospital with arm injuries. Photo/File

A woman has been taken to Cherbourg Hospital with arm injuries. Photo/File

A woman has been transported to hospital in a stable condition with arm injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the South Burnett.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



Emergency crews were called to the scene on Flats and Beers Road in Silverleaf at 7.45am where they assessed one patient for minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman in her 70s, was transported to Cherbourg hospital.

It’s the second crash to occur in the Burnett region this morning, after a man in his 70s was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a truck rollover.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber Benefits:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription.

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription.