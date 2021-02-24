Menu
A woman has been taken to Cherbourg Hospital with arm injuries. Photo/File
Elderly South Burnett woman injured in two-vehicle crash

Tristan Evert
24th Feb 2021 9:20 AM
A woman has been transported to hospital in a stable condition with arm injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the South Burnett.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Flats and Beers Road in Silverleaf at 7.45am where they assessed one patient for minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman in her 70s, was transported to Cherbourg hospital.

It’s the second crash to occur in the Burnett region this morning, after a man in his 70s was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a truck rollover.

South Burnett

