Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

A WOMAN in her 70s was taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in Barney Point last night.

Emergency services were called to Golding Street at 6.36pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating in relation to the driving.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a minor facial injury.