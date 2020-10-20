ELECTION BREAKDOWN: Everything you need to know to vote

VOTE EARLY: With less than two weeks to go until the election, here’s where to find your nearest polling booth, who the candidates are and more.

WITH less than two weeks to the election, early voting has begun and already, thousands of Queenslanders have voted early.

With the pandemic still at the forefront of voter’s minds, the Electoral Commission of Queensland is expecting much high numbers of pre-polls than at the last election.

Here’s a full breakdown on where to vote both before and on election day, and who the candidates are.

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?

Five candidates are currently vying for the seat of Nanango, including incumbent and state opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

Candidates will appear on the ballot in this order:

Tony Scrimshaw – Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation

Deb Frecklington – LNP

Mark Stapleton – Australian Labor Party

Maggie O‘Rance- Legalise Cannabis Qld Party

John Harbison – The Greens

WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY?

There are four early voting centres in the Nanango electorate, here’s their locations:

Blackbutt QGAP 69 Hart St Blackbutt QLD 4306

Kilkivan QGAP 26 Bligh Street KILKIVAN QLD 4600

Kingaroy Showground 31 Youngman St Kingaroy QLD 4610

Nanango Showground 129 Drayton St Nanango QLD 4615

WHERE CAN I VOTE ON THE DAY?

Blackbutt – Blackbutt State School 25 Crofton Street

Brooklands – Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade Lord Street, Brooklands

Cherbourg – Cherbourg Town Hall 22 Barambah Avenue

Cloyna – Cloyna State School 8 William Webber Road,

Coolabunia – Coolabunia State School Cnr D‘Aguilar Highway and Mary Street

Coominya – Coominya State School 7 Cornhill Street

Cooyar – Cooyar State School 16 Gracey Street

Durong – Durong Community Hall 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road

Esk – Esk State School 49 East Street, ESK

Fernvale – Fernvale State School 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway

Goomeri – Goomeri State School Munro Street

Inverlaw – Inverlaw Farmers Hall 1136 Kingaroy Burrandowan Rd

Kilcoy – Kilcoy Memorial Hall Kennedy Street

Kilkivan – Kilkivan State School 6 Council Street

Kingaroy – Kingaroy State High School Toomey Street

Kingaroy East – St John‘s Lutheran School 84 Ivy Street

Kumbia – Kumbia State School 22 Bell Street

Maidenwell – Maidenwell Hall Pool Street

Mondure – Mondure Public Hall 12 McConnell Way

Moore – Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall 9 Main Street

Mount Kilcoy – Mount Kilcoy State School 251 Jenkinsons Road

Mount Tarampa – Mount Tarampa State School 9 Profkes Road

Murgon – PCYC South Burnett 40-42 Macalister Street

Nanango – Nanango State School 39 Drayton Street

Proston – Proston State School 94 Rodney Street

Taabinga – Taabinga State School 2 Rae Street

Tansey – Tansey Bowls Club 21 Tansey Hall Road

Toogoolawah – Toogoolawah State School Gardner Street

Wheatlands – Wheatlands State School 422 Byee Road

Wondai – Wondai Memorial Hall Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets

Wooroolin – Wooroolin State School 34 Frederick Street

Yarraman – Yarraman State School 17 John Street