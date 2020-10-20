ELECTION BREAKDOWN: Everything you need to know to vote
WITH less than two weeks to the election, early voting has begun and already, thousands of Queenslanders have voted early.
With the pandemic still at the forefront of voter’s minds, the Electoral Commission of Queensland is expecting much high numbers of pre-polls than at the last election.
Here’s a full breakdown on where to vote both before and on election day, and who the candidates are.
WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?
Five candidates are currently vying for the seat of Nanango, including incumbent and state opposition leader Deb Frecklington.
Candidates will appear on the ballot in this order:
Tony Scrimshaw – Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation
Deb Frecklington – LNP
Mark Stapleton – Australian Labor Party
Maggie O‘Rance- Legalise Cannabis Qld Party
John Harbison – The Greens
WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY?
There are four early voting centres in the Nanango electorate, here’s their locations:
Blackbutt QGAP 69 Hart St Blackbutt QLD 4306
Kilkivan QGAP 26 Bligh Street KILKIVAN QLD 4600
Kingaroy Showground 31 Youngman St Kingaroy QLD 4610
Nanango Showground 129 Drayton St Nanango QLD 4615
WHERE CAN I VOTE ON THE DAY?
Blackbutt – Blackbutt State School 25 Crofton Street
Brooklands – Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade Lord Street, Brooklands
Cherbourg – Cherbourg Town Hall 22 Barambah Avenue
Cloyna – Cloyna State School 8 William Webber Road,
Coolabunia – Coolabunia State School Cnr D‘Aguilar Highway and Mary Street
Coominya – Coominya State School 7 Cornhill Street
Cooyar – Cooyar State School 16 Gracey Street
Durong – Durong Community Hall 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road
Esk – Esk State School 49 East Street, ESK
Fernvale – Fernvale State School 1605 Brisbane Valley Highway
Goomeri – Goomeri State School Munro Street
Inverlaw – Inverlaw Farmers Hall 1136 Kingaroy Burrandowan Rd
Kilcoy – Kilcoy Memorial Hall Kennedy Street
Kilkivan – Kilkivan State School 6 Council Street
Kingaroy – Kingaroy State High School Toomey Street
Kingaroy East – St John‘s Lutheran School 84 Ivy Street
Kumbia – Kumbia State School 22 Bell Street
Maidenwell – Maidenwell Hall Pool Street
Mondure – Mondure Public Hall 12 McConnell Way
Moore – Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall 9 Main Street
Mount Kilcoy – Mount Kilcoy State School 251 Jenkinsons Road
Mount Tarampa – Mount Tarampa State School 9 Profkes Road
Murgon – PCYC South Burnett 40-42 Macalister Street
Nanango – Nanango State School 39 Drayton Street
Proston – Proston State School 94 Rodney Street
Taabinga – Taabinga State School 2 Rae Street
Tansey – Tansey Bowls Club 21 Tansey Hall Road
Toogoolawah – Toogoolawah State School Gardner Street
Wheatlands – Wheatlands State School 422 Byee Road
Wondai – Wondai Memorial Hall Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets
Wooroolin – Wooroolin State School 34 Frederick Street
Yarraman – Yarraman State School 17 John Street