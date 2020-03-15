ELECTION DAY: Do you know where to cast your vote?

VOTING LOCATIONS: There are more than 20 places in the South Burnett for residents to place their votes. Photo: Robert Pozo

THERE will be plenty of ­places for you to cast your vote in the South Burnett region on election day.

On Saturday, March 28, polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm.

Some venues will cater to those who require disability access, so be sure to check the list of facilities below who have full or assisted access before the election day.

South Burnett residents will be able to vote at the following locations across the region:

DIVISION 1

- Nanango State School, 39 Drayton St (access via Burnett Street), Nanango (full).

DIVISION 2

- Blackbutt State School, 25 Crofton St, Blackbutt (full).

- Brookslands Rural Fire Brigade, Lord St, Brookslands (full).

- Maidenwell Hall, Pool St, Maidenwell (assisted).

- Nanango State School, 39 Drayton St (access via Burnett St), Nanango (full).

DIVISION 3

- Coolabunia State School, Cnr D’Aguilar Highway and Mary St, Coolabunia (full).

- Kingaroy State High School, 15 Toomey St, Kingaroy (assisted).

- Taabinga State School, Railway Terrace, Kingaroy (full).

DIVISION 4

- Kingaroy State High School, 15 Toomey St, Kingaroy (assisted).

- St John’s Lutheran School, 84 Ivy St, Kingaroy (full).

DIVISION 5

- Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Rd, Cloyna (assisted).

- Community Hall, 12 McConnell Way, Mondure (full).

- PCYC South Burnett, 40-42 Macalister St, Murgon (full).

- Proston State School, 94 Rodney St, Proston (assisted).

- Wheatlands State School, 422 Byee Rd, Wheatlands (full).

DIVISION 6

- Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd, Durong (assisted).

- Farmers Hall, 1136 Kingaroy‐Burrandown Rd, Inverlaw (full).

- Kingaroy State High School, Toomey St, Kingaroy (assisted).

- Kumbia State School, 22 Bell St, Kumbia (full).

- Wondai Memorial Hall, Cnr Mackenzie and Scott Sts, Wondai (full).

- Wooroolin State School, 34 Frederick St, Wooroolin (full).

After election day

According to the Electoral Commission Queensland, ­following the close of polling on election day at 6pm Saturday, March 28, an unofficial preliminary count of votes will be conducted.

These results will be posted on the ECQ website, ecq.gov.au.

After election day, the ECQ will start the official vote count and can take up to 10 days after polling day to receive postal votes.

The official count process includes the return of postal votes, scrutiny of declaration votes, and allocation of preferences.

Assisted services

There are a range of services available to give Queensland voters every possible opportunity to have their say at the ballot box.

A person may join you in the polling booth should you need help.

This person may act as an interpreter, read and explain the ballot paper instructions, complete the ballot paper according to your instructions and place the ballot paper in the ballot box.

This service is available during early voting and on election day.

If you’re eligible for Electoral visitor voting, an election official will come to your address for you to cast your vote.