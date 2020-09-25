Election debates to be livestreamed for voters

Harry Bruce's take on the upcoming state election debates to be livestreamed on the Daily Mercury website. Today’s Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

Harry Bruce's take on the upcoming state election debates to be livestreamed on the Daily Mercury website. Today’s Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

MACKAY and Whitsunday candidates for the October state election will go head-to-head in coming weeks in the Daily Mercury’s series of virtual debates.

During these exclusive debates, candidates will answer tough questions on the issues that matter most to voters before ballots are cast on October 31.

Myself, Daily Mercury editor Rae Wilson, and political journalist Melanie Whiting will moderate the livestreamed forums and invite readers to send in their questions to be put to the candidates on the day.

Ms Wilson said the debates would provide invaluable opportunities for voters to find out more about their candidates.

“Voters deserve to be informed before they vote and these debates will let them put their most pressing questions to the candidates and get an answer,” she said.

“Our state politicians face huge challenges balancing our health and our economy in a post-COVID world.

“Showing voters they will answer questions in a public forum is just one way to demonstrate they are prepared for any hurdle.”

The debates will be held:

– Mirani, Wednesday September 30, 6.30pm (Moderator Rae Wilson)

– Burdekin, Thursday October 8, 7.30pm (Moderator Melanie Whiting)

– Mackay, Thursday October 15, 6.30pm (Moderator Rae Wilson)

— Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate a special debate in the key marginal seat of Whitsunday at noon on Thursday October 15. Incumbent Jason Costigan holds the seat with just a 0.6 per cent margin after a 9.5 per cent swing against him at the 2017 election.

To ask a question at any of these debates, email rae.wilson@news.com.au