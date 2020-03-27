ELECTION EVE: Prepolling figures exceed previous years

BIGGER FIGURES: ECQ says the numbers are higher for pre polling in the 2020 local government election than previous years. Photo: Brett Wortman

ON THE EVE of the South Burnett Regional Council election, the figures show a record number of residents have already headed to the polls.

According to the Electoral Commission of Queensland, in 2016 the region had 22,421 electors, which included 6581 prepoll votes.

However, there had been an increase in prepoll voters in this year’s election as the ECQ encouraged voters to get in early to reduce wait times at polling booths amid the coronavirus crisis.

The ECQ said there was 23,008 electors enrolled in 2020 with a total of 7058 residents who had already submitted their votes at prepolling booths across the region.

Heading into election day tomorrow, polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm at a number of locations across the South Burnett.

Here are all the places to vote in the election tomorrow:

DIVISION 1

– Nanango State School, 39 Drayton St (access via Burnett Street), Nanango (full).

DIVISION 2

– Blackbutt State School, 25 Crofton St, Blackbutt (full).

– Brookslands Rural Fire Brigade, Lord St, Brookslands (full).

– Maidenwell Hall, Pool St, Maidenwell (assisted).

– Nanango State School, 39 Drayton St (access via Burnett St), Nanango (full).

DIVISION 3

– Coolabunia State School, Cnr D’Aguilar Highway and Mary St, Coolabunia (full).

– Kingaroy State High School, 15 Toomey St, Kingaroy (assisted).

– Taabinga State School, Railway Terrace, Kingaroy (full).

DIVISION 4

– Kingaroy State High School, 15 Toomey St, Kingaroy (assisted).

– St John’s Lutheran School, 84 Ivy St, Kingaroy (full).

DIVISION 5

– Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Rd, Cloyna (assisted).

– Community Hall, 12 McConnell Way, Mondure (full).

– PCYC South Burnett, 40-42 Macalister St, Murgon (full).

– Proston State School, 94 Rodney St, Proston (assisted).

– Wheatlands State School, 422 Byee Rd, Wheatlands (full).

DIVISION 6

– Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd, Durong (assisted).

– Farmers Hall, 1136 Kingaroy‐Burrandowns Rd, Inverlaw (full).

– Kingaroy State High School, Toomey St, Kingaroy (assisted).

– Kumbia State School, 22 Bell St, Kumbia (full).

– Wondai Memorial Hall, Cnr Mackenzie and Scott Sts, Wondai (full).

– Wooroolin State School, 34 Frederick St, Wooroolin (full).