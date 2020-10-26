ELECTION PLEDGE: New dams to create 5000 Wide Bay jobs

Queensland opposition LNP leader Deb Frecklington visits Greensill Farming in the Wide Bay- Burnett region as part of her promise to provide more dams so farmers in the region have more access to water. (Picture: Sarah Marshall)

IF ELECTED, an LNP Government will build two new dams in the Wide Bay – Burnett to supercharge the region’s economy and create 5000 new jobs.

The new weirs would be in addition to the LNP’s commitment to fix Paradise Dam and restore it to its full previous supply level.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the new Cooranga and Barlil weirs were a key part of her party’s plan to double the value of Queensland’s agricultural output by 2035.

“It is a disgrace that Wide Bay has the highest unemployment rate in the nation under the Palaszczuk Labor Government,” Ms Frecklington said.

“This region’s huge potential has been wasted because Labor is anti-regions, anti-dams and anti-jobs.

“The LNP will build new weirs for Wide Bay – Burnett because water means jobs.

“Only an LNP Government will invest in new dams and weirs, supercharge the regions and create 150,000 new jobs.

The irrigation water in the region already generates $1.3bn of food each year, but has been held back by Labor’s failure to build new dams over the last 15 years.

Wide Bay unemployment has surged to 11.9% under the Palaszczuk Labor Government, with 5,400 local jobs lost in the last year alone.

The $25m Cooranga Weir will be built on the Boyne River south of Mundubberra, securing 900 existing jobs and creating a further 2,000 jobs once operating.

The $20m Barlil Weir will be built at Barambah Creek and will create around 3000 jobs.

Both projects will be fully-funded by an LNP Government to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible.

LNP Member for Bundaberg David Batt said the LNP’s Job and Food security plan also includes the New Bradfield Scheme and an extensive program of regional water infrastructure projects – including fixing Paradise Dam.

“This region is hurting because Labor has failed to invest in our future,” Mr Batt said.

“The LNP’s plan for water will create new jobs right across this region and we will also fix Paradise Dam.

“Only the LNP will build job-creating dams and weirs – and we will build them properly too.”

LNP Member for Callide Colin Boyce said local growers have had to battle both drought and the Palaszczuk Labor Government.

“Water reliability is the biggest challenge farmers are facing and Labor has not lifted a finger to help us,” Mr Boyce said.

“The Cooranga Weir will droughtproof the Mundubberra fruit bowl and unlock this region’s economic potential.

“The LNP’s investment in the weir will be repaid many times over with new jobs for local people – and that means more revenue to fund the schools, hospitals and police we need.”

LNP Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said Labor had no plan and no Budget to get the region working – in stark contrast with the LNP.

“The LNP will create more secure local jobs by building weirs and fixing Paradise Dam,” Mr Bennett said.

“The LNP will also stimulate our economy by giving Wide Bay drivers a $300 rego rebate before Christmas, which will give struggling small businesses a vital end-of-year boost.

“The LNP’s plan to four-lane the Bruce Highway will create constructions jobs and boost our long-term economic growth.

“Only the LNP will get Queensland working again.”