ELECTION SWEETSTAKES: Have you ‘bean’ paying attention?

WE'VE BEAN WAITING FOR IT: Talia Barkle and the team at Donut King in Kingaroy have devised a sweet treat for this year's local council elections.

WITH just over three weeks until the region is due to hit the polling booths, Donut King in Kingaroy Shoppingworld has devised a very tasty and nifty way to make the pre-polling process a little more fun.

"We wanted to create a really fun and inclusive way people could engage with the election," Donut King owner Doug Fogg said.

"I think it's easy to become a little tired of all the comings and goings around election time, so we thought we'd create something that engages South Burnett people in a more laid-back way.

PRE-POLLING TREAT: Talia Barkle from Donut King in Kingaroy standing beside the brand spanking new bean poll.

"The Donut King bean poll is a great way for people to become more aware of who is actually running in the election and in which division or role, and hopefully put some faces to their names if they haven't done so already."

Mr Fogg said the bean poll would be up until the elections took place on Saturday, March 28.

"Every customer who buys a coffee between now and voting will receive two beans, one for their favourite councillor and one for the person they believe deserves to be the mayor of the South Burnett," he said.

FROTHY FUN: Owner of the Kingaroy Donut King store, Doug Fogg, says every customer who purchases a coffee will get two beans, one to vote for their preferred councillor and one to cast a vote for who they think deserves the top job of mayor.

Mr Fogg said the store planned to have some fun with the spare tube on the far left of the bean poll, which currently holds a spot for the voice and face of the South Burnett, Damien Martoo.

"We might change it up every couple of days and put a different candidate in that spot, but for now we thought we'd see how many beans Damo can score.

"We've already had a few early votes cast today for several of the candidates, so come on down and let us know who you want to see get the top jobs."